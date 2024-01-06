Previous
Domain Gates by dkbarnett
Photo 1448

Domain Gates

I walked from Auckland Hospital to Newmarket. These gates to the Domain are just outside the hospital. I quite liked the way they were framing the park inside. Hubby is back in hospital needing IV medication for at least 5 - 7 days for severe esophagitis caused by a virus. He has had this basically from transplant on 17 November but has got a lot worse and what they were treating it with was not working. Hopefully this does. Not being able to eat or swallow isn't nice. I was heading off to buy a memory foam topper to make his hospital bed more comfortable!
6th January 2024 6th Jan 24

Photo Details

Dianne
I certainly hope this treatment gives him some relief. I nice peep through the Domain Gates.
January 8th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Such a lovely image with that escape from stone to greenery. I hope the new treatment does its job and your husband improves soon.
January 8th, 2024  
