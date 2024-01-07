Sign up
Photo 1449
A reflected sunrise
6:15 am two days ago. When I looked out of the window I loved the way the sunrise was reflecting in the windows of the next door building.
7th January 2024
7th Jan 24
0
0
Delwyn Barnett
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
2416
photos
110
followers
107
following
397% complete
1443
1444
1445
1446
1447
1448
1449
1450
1444
255
1445
1446
1447
1448
1449
1450
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
7th January 2024 6:15am
Tags
reflection
,
buildings
,
sunrise
,
city
,
auckland
