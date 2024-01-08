Previous
by dkbarnett
Domain Pigeon

A beautiful day yesterday. Nice for a walk in the park. The pigeons at the Domain are very cheeky.
8th January 2024 8th Jan 24

Delwyn Barnett

peta macarthur ace
nice shot with lovely background blur. I can't help but like pigeons, although they are much maligned
January 9th, 2024  
