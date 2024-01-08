Sign up
Previous
Photo 1450
Domain Pigeon
A beautiful day yesterday. Nice for a walk in the park. The pigeons at the Domain are very cheeky.
8th January 2024
8th Jan 24
1
0
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
2416
photos
110
followers
107
following
397% complete
1443
1444
1445
1446
1447
1448
1449
1450
1444
255
1445
1446
1447
1448
1449
1450
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
8th January 2024 4:27pm
Tags
birds
,
park
,
pigeons
,
auckland
,
domain
peta macarthur
ace
nice shot with lovely background blur. I can't help but like pigeons, although they are much maligned
January 9th, 2024
