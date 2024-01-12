Sign up
Photo 1455
Orakei Boat Sheds
Just after the sun set last night I stopped at the Orakei Basin and took this photo of the Orakei boat sheds.
12th January 2024
12th Jan 24
0
0
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
12th January 2024 8:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
auckland
,
boat-sheds
,
orakei-basin
