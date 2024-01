DSCF3490acopy

Once again I haven't kept up with posting or looking at others photos and my apologies. Hubby has just had another 2 1/2 weeks in hospital having iv medication for an esophagus viral infection. Out now and much better, but it is still busy with clinic most days! The above photo is in lower Queen Street. The deck chairs were a bit incongruous away from the beach, but I nice touch, and used by pedestrians to get a bit of a summer holiday feel.