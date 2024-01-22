Previous
Bug by dkbarnett
Photo 1472

Bug

It is very rare to see bugs or flies in our apartment as we are 28 floors up. However, this bug was on our balcony glass the other day.
22nd January 2024

Delwyn Barnett

Issi Bannerman ace
A very daring bug!
January 28th, 2024  
