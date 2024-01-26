Previous
Rocky comes to visit by dkbarnett
Photo 1476

Rocky comes to visit

We were at the hospital on Friday morning for clinic when we were surprised by our daughter and grandson who decided to fly to Auckland for the weekend as a lovely surprise for us. I was so overcome I think I cried! Young Rocky is doing so well, running around and talking flat out. You might notice his right eye is quite dilated in this photograph. This is as a result of chemical eye patching, where drops are put into his good eye, so his left eye has to work a lot harder and hopefully will get stronger. His eye issues are really quite minor and are a result of him being born so prematurely.
Delwyn Barnett

JackieR ace
How wonderful hope you allow her to pamper you.
January 30th, 2024  
Yao RL ace
Such a beautiful portrait, he is growing fast.
January 30th, 2024  
