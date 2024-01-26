Rocky comes to visit

We were at the hospital on Friday morning for clinic when we were surprised by our daughter and grandson who decided to fly to Auckland for the weekend as a lovely surprise for us. I was so overcome I think I cried! Young Rocky is doing so well, running around and talking flat out. You might notice his right eye is quite dilated in this photograph. This is as a result of chemical eye patching, where drops are put into his good eye, so his left eye has to work a lot harder and hopefully will get stronger. His eye issues are really quite minor and are a result of him being born so prematurely.