Photo 1477
Ladybird
Rocky found this ladybug. Unfortunately it was dead, however, this did make it easier to take a photo of it.
27th January 2024
27th Jan 24
0
0
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
2449
photos
110
followers
108
following
404% complete
1470
1471
1472
1473
1474
1475
1476
1477
1471
1472
1473
1474
260
1475
1476
1477
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
27th January 2024 12:58pm
Tags
insect
,
ladybird
