Fluffy by dkbarnett
Photo 1478

Fluffy

Always a favourite for the grandchildren when visiting a cafe´- marshmallow a must of course.
28th January 2024 28th Jan 24

Delwyn Barnett

@dkbarnett
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely.
February 2nd, 2024  
Tia ace
Mine are the same! Great focus and DOF.
February 2nd, 2024  
