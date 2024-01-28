Sign up
Photo 1478
Fluffy
Always a favourite for the grandchildren when visiting a cafe´- marshmallow a must of course.
28th January 2024
28th Jan 24
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Photo Details
Tags
marshmallow
,
fluffy
,
grandchild
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely.
February 2nd, 2024
Tia
ace
Mine are the same! Great focus and DOF.
February 2nd, 2024
