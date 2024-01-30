Sign up
Photo 1480
Stairs and shadows
I gave my camera to my 8 year old granddaughter and left her to take whatever she wanted. This was a photo she took from the top of a spiral stairway in an old alleyway.
30th January 2024
30th Jan 24
1
0
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
2456
photos
109
followers
107
following
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
29th January 2024 6:20pm
Tags
shadows
,
grunge
,
spiral
,
stairway
Suzanne
ace
Your granddaughter has an eye!
February 6th, 2024
