Previous
Next
Stairs and shadows by dkbarnett
Photo 1480

Stairs and shadows

I gave my camera to my 8 year old granddaughter and left her to take whatever she wanted. This was a photo she took from the top of a spiral stairway in an old alleyway.
30th January 2024 30th Jan 24

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
406% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Your granddaughter has an eye!
February 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise