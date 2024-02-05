Previous
Lamp by dkbarnett
Photo 1486

Lamp

I'm not sure why I have never really notice this ornate lamp before. It is on the waterfront near the ferry building in Auckland.
5th February 2024 5th Feb 24

Delwyn Barnett

I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Rick ace
Cool capture.
February 7th, 2024  
