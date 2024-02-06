Previous
Free Riders by dkbarnett
Photo 1487

Free Riders

I have seen this before where young lads get a ride up Queen Street, by hanging onto the rear of a bus while riding on their skateboards. Rather dangerous but I am sure they find it exhilarating.
6th February 2024 6th Feb 24

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
Rick ace
Great capture. Not very smart for sure. Hope the bus doesn't go too fast between stops.
February 7th, 2024  
