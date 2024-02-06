Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1487
Free Riders
I have seen this before where young lads get a ride up Queen Street, by hanging onto the rear of a bus while riding on their skateboards. Rather dangerous but I am sure they find it exhilarating.
6th February 2024
6th Feb 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
2461
photos
109
followers
107
following
407% complete
View this month »
1480
1481
1482
1483
1484
1485
1486
1487
Latest from all albums
1482
629
1483
1484
261
1485
1486
1487
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
6th February 2024 1:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bus
,
skateboarders
,
queen-street
Rick
ace
Great capture. Not very smart for sure. Hope the bus doesn't go too fast between stops.
February 7th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close