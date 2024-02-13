Previous
Happy Valentine's Day by dkbarnett
Happy Valentine's Day

Florists getting ready for tomorrow. $199 price tag on this bunch.
13th February 2024 13th Feb 24

Delwyn Barnett

Dianne ace
How crazy is that price??
February 13th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Such a ridiculous price.
February 13th, 2024  
Brian ace
Gorgeous capture
February 13th, 2024  
