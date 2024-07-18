Previous
Next
Vireya by dkbarnett
Photo 1568

Vireya

A Vireya rhododendron outside my kitchen window with the late afternoon sun backlighting it. Please don't worry about commenting and I apologise about the mass upload. These are photos I didn't have time to upload last month.
18th July 2024 18th Jul 24

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
431% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise