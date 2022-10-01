Sign up
Photo 435
Ducklings
Inside the Queenstown Gardens I had fun watching a mother duck with at least a dozen babies. She was having a huge amount of difficulty keeping an eye on all of them.
1st October 2022
1st Oct 22
1
1
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
1615
photos
83
followers
83
following
119% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Other
Camera
X-T4
Taken
1st October 2022 2:25pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
JackieR
ace
My first thought was nooooooo, too cold. Then second was ahhhhh, cute! Third and fourth were ah, down under and was she lying on her tummy to get this!!
October 10th, 2022
