Ducklings

Inside the Queenstown Gardens I had fun watching a mother duck with at least a dozen babies. She was having a huge amount of difficulty keeping an eye on all of them.
1st October 2022 1st Oct 22

Delwyn Barnett

@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
JackieR ace
My first thought was nooooooo, too cold. Then second was ahhhhh, cute! Third and fourth were ah, down under and was she lying on her tummy to get this!!
October 10th, 2022  
