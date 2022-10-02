Sign up
Photo 436
Lake Pukaki 8:22 PM
The same view after dark. It was such a clear and beautiful night. Unfortunately I couldn't get the Milky Way (other direction) because there was a moon in the way!
2nd October 2022
2nd Oct 22
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Tags
night
,
mountains
,
stars
,
lake
Petespost
What beautiful shots, great landscapes can hardly wait to get there. Fav
October 11th, 2022
