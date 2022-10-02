Previous
Next
Lake Pukaki 8:22 PM by dkbarnett
Photo 436

Lake Pukaki 8:22 PM

The same view after dark. It was such a clear and beautiful night. Unfortunately I couldn't get the Milky Way (other direction) because there was a moon in the way!
2nd October 2022 2nd Oct 22

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
119% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Petespost
What beautiful shots, great landscapes can hardly wait to get there. Fav
October 11th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise