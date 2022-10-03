Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 437
Lake Pukaki 9:06 AM
As the day started getting lighter, the lake was becoming striped. I tried doing some ICM horizontally.
3rd October 2022
3rd Oct 22
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
1620
photos
83
followers
83
following
119% complete
View this month »
430
431
432
433
434
435
436
437
Latest from all albums
8
1016
436
9
1017
437
1018
156
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Other
Camera
X-T4
Taken
3rd October 2022 9:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lake
,
icm
,
lake-pukaki
,
abstract-67
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful horizontal ICM.
October 12th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close