Lake Pukaki 9:06 AM by dkbarnett
Photo 437

Lake Pukaki 9:06 AM

As the day started getting lighter, the lake was becoming striped. I tried doing some ICM horizontally.
3rd October 2022 3rd Oct 22

Delwyn Barnett

Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful horizontal ICM.
October 12th, 2022  
