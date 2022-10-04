Sign up
Photo 438
Tasman Lake
We visited Mount Cook - walking up to the Tasman Glacier view, then to the Tasman Lake jetty, then to the Tasman River. This was the Tasman Lake where I got pretty close to the little ice floes that had calved from the Tasman Glacier.
4th October 2022
4th Oct 22
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
Tags
ice
,
lake
,
ice-floes
,
tasman-glacier
,
tasman-lake
