Tasman Lake by dkbarnett
Photo 438

Tasman Lake

We visited Mount Cook - walking up to the Tasman Glacier view, then to the Tasman Lake jetty, then to the Tasman River. This was the Tasman Lake where I got pretty close to the little ice floes that had calved from the Tasman Glacier.
4th October 2022 4th Oct 22

Delwyn Barnett

@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
