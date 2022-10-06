Sign up
Photo 440
The mating game
It was still snowing when I spotted these birds in Lake Tekapo - Australasian Crested Grebes. Unfortunately I couldn't get any closer, then they spotted me and swam off.
6th October 2022
6th Oct 22
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
Other
Camera
X-T4
Taken
5th October 2022 9:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
rocks
,
lake
,
australasian-crested-grebes
,
lake-tekapo
