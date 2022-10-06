Previous
The mating game by dkbarnett
Photo 440

The mating game

It was still snowing when I spotted these birds in Lake Tekapo - Australasian Crested Grebes. Unfortunately I couldn't get any closer, then they spotted me and swam off.
6th October 2022 6th Oct 22

Delwyn Barnett

@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
