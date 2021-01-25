25th January 2021

Day 313 since the start of the 1st lock down.



After the grey and snowy skies of yesterday it was a bright sunny day with blue skies. Colin actually had a real life doctor appointment in the afternoon and I waited outside and took this photo of the shadows and bright blue sky.



I remembered to drop off my black jacket to the dry cleaners which surprisingly was still open during lock down. It needs to look smart for Colin’s cousin Tony’s funeral on Friday. Luckily I can still fit into my smart black trousers just about!



We went out again to Bushy Park in the evening with head torches as usual. This evening is our last session of week three which has been going for the entire of January - week 4 starts in a couple of days.

