27th January 2021 by emmadurnford
27th January 2021

Day 315 since the start of the 1st lock down.

I continued with clearing the front room ready for decoration and Colin took all the brackets down and I removed the last of the black shelf brackets. I looks considerably better not having the ‘blackness’ in there.

Later in the afternoon I baked another batch of lock down Cornish Fairings - the first since lock down one.

Another damp trot in Bushy Park tonight, my head torch was bouncing off of the rain before I caught this photo of the back garden on our return.

101,887 PHE deaths in the U.K. (1,725 deaths today)
Emma Durnford

@emmadurnford
This is now my ninth year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for pretty much every day minus a...
8% complete

