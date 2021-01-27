27th January 2021

Day 315 since the start of the 1st lock down.



I continued with clearing the front room ready for decoration and Colin took all the brackets down and I removed the last of the black shelf brackets. I looks considerably better not having the ‘blackness’ in there.



Later in the afternoon I baked another batch of lock down Cornish Fairings - the first since lock down one.



Another damp trot in Bushy Park tonight, my head torch was bouncing off of the rain before I caught this photo of the back garden on our return.



101,887 PHE deaths in the U.K. (1,725 deaths today)

