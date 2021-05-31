31st May 2021

1 year, 66 days since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020



It was warm and sunny today which was good news as Karen and Ian had invited us over for a BBQ. I baked a lemon sponge cake to take as well which Colin was pleased about.



It was the first time that I have been to the house since the relaxation in Covid rules last summer and it was a little strange but really little had changed. Sadly Stanley the elderly retriever is showing his age and has a bad hip problem and I think he may have be put to sleep in the near future. Kobi has doubled in size for some reason and Maddie is also looking very old but better than Stanley. There is a new additional to the canine family - a dog called Lunar who I think is a Belgian Malinois which is basically very much like German Shepherd. She is large and jumps up and I am unsure of her despite being a confirmed dog lover. She will need strict training and at the moment I think she is rather a liability and a lot for poor old Stanley and Maddie to cope with in their old age. Here are portraits of Stanley, Maddie and Kobi.

