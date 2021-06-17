17th June 2021

1 year, 83 days since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020



It rained all night and into the morning although the violent storms that were forecast did not arrive after all.



I popped over to my friend Steph’s in Hampton for a trim this morning and as always I get to say hello to Chester the dog and his friend Harper (recently renamed Kevin!). It was good to catch up and have a general moan about life.



Back home for coffee and then back to my email to Waterstones which I finalised and sent later in the afternoon. I also made up a batch of greeting cards for The Loft - it is a pleasure to be making up cards and being able to actually invoice for money - strange concept it seems at the moment.



The most important event of the day was that Mum went into hospital for a second operation - this time more cosmetic let’s say ‘to achieve symmetry’ following her breast cancer operation in 2019. We exchanged texts in the morning and although there was no cancer to deal with this time, it is still a 2-3 hour operation with a general anaesthetic so I was worried. It was a great relief when Hester texted (and Mum texted) to say she was awake and having a cup of tea. I even spoke to her later in the afternoon after she has returned homeand she sounded really good.



It was my photo club this evening and as planned with my friend Deborah we ran a poll to see if club members would like to try going for the 13th of August instead of the cancelled awards dinner on the 2nd of July. Worryingly the date is actually Friday the 13th but I don’t think things can get much more unlucky - poll update it’s go - go - go for Friday 13th of August (and we may even go for a picnic instead on the 2nd of July in Bushy or Richmond park)