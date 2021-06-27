27th June 2021

1 year, 93 days since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020



In the morning I made a coffee cake to take over to Karen and Ian’s. We had a late lunch date in the afternoon as Colin’s belated Fathers’ days celebration.



I drove direct to the pub in the countryside although it was rather misty - strange for June. The meal was really good and again, it was very nice to be able to choose from a menu. I had a goats cheese tartlets with onion marmalade to start, rump of lamp with peas and chorizo for main course and finished u with a creme brulee.



We headed back to the house for a cup of tea, cakes and the football was on. We managed not to be attacked by the new dog which does not seem to be trained at all and is quite intimidating. The drive back was a challenge as the rain was torrential. The spray on the motorway was hard work and once on the side roads, there were huge puddles and the roads were flooded. It was a relief to finally get home.

