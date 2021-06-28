Previous
28th June 2021 by emmadurnford
28th June 2021

1 year, 94 days since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020

Colin was at golf this mornings I sent most of my time repairing for tonights committee meeting with my photo club. This is actually the second part of a committee meeting so let’s hope we can finish it off tonight.

I updated the Teddington Society Instagram account with more garden images and surprisingly later in the day finally received a reply to my email regarding the issues at Waterstones. The woman I actually directed it to seems like she is offering an olive branch and she wants to have a meeting so watch this space. I am not replying straight aways to prevent giving her any idea that this is so important to me!!

The Committee meeting only took 1.5 hours so I guess that was better than last time.
