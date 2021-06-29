29th June 2021

1 year, 95 days since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020



We planned to go to Faversham today last week sometime as the weather was set fair. This morning it showed a few light showers. This was not right as it was torrential rain most of the day from about midday onwards!



I drove to Faversham on the M25 and the drive was not too bad at all and we were there in just over an hour and half. I have never been to Faversham before and it really is a nice town. It is very historic and virtually every building is different and a lot date from the 13th and 14th century. Our main reason for visiting was to find some addresses of Colin’s ancestors to take some photos. I was photographing the outside of one property when Colin knocked on the door just to check it was OK for me to photograph (even though legally it is!). The nicest guy answered the door and invited us in to see the house. We asked about masks but he was happy for no masks as we’d been double jabbed. It was fascinating seeing the interior and the owner even kindly let me take photos of the fireplace in the living room and the kitchen area. Colin never met his grandmother on his mothers side of the family so this is as close as he’s been to her.



Afterwards we explored Faversham and found another couple of addresses to photograph but no more visits inside any houses this time.



We drove to a number of different locations and the rain just got harder and harder. We had hope to enjoy fish and chips or even oysters in Whitstable in the afternoon but the weather was so bad and most shops had closed early to watch the England v Germany qualifier. In the end I managed to get a meal deal of sandwiches from a small branch of Sainsburys and we sat in a car park watching the sea and watching the beginning of the football on my phone! This is the view when a patch of sunlight lit the sea to brighter than the sky.



Colin drove home and we listened to the football on the radio and phone when the radio signal was lost - final score 2-0 to England, we’re through to the quarter finals on Saturday which will make everyone happy. I hope we get to visit Faversham and Whitstable again in better weather.

