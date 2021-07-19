19th July 2021

1 year, 115 days since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020



19th of July - the country opens up with very few Covid restrictions remaining in place. We and it seems a lot of other people would have preferred to keep masks wearing as compulsory in shops and on public transport but despite everyone agreeing that would have been a good idea, the Government did not take that decision. The temperature is very high, it is so hot, thank goodness it wasn’t this hot last week when we were in Suffolk as we would not have felt like doing all the things we did. I went to M&S to pick up a few things and it was encouraging to see that almost everyone is continuing to wear their masks.



I did another blood test today, this time to discover if I did in fact have Covid in March 2020 when I felt so bad. This time there was no problem getting enough blood for the little pot. The big problem was that I discovered - that is was only after having taking the sample I noticed that it should not be sent in temperatures over 25 degrees - it was around 30 today. I took into the big post office with a built in box that felt very cool so fingers crossed it will be OK.



Todays photo is of ripe blackberries, a sign of how hot it has been to ripen the berries.

