18th July 2021

1 year, 114 days since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020



It was so hot today - heading to 30 degrees. I had planned to stay indoors but in the event we drove round to Karen and Ian’s for dinner. The plus side is that we could enjoy the car air con and Ian has also bought an air con unit for the house which was nice to enjoy.



Just as we arrived I received a phone call from a complete stranger who had asked on Twitter for a recommendation of a photographer in Teddington. I am pleased to say a number of people suggested me and after a chat I have the job. Basically it is a family photoshoot but everyone is over 80 as it is the clients parents and siblings. He is writing up his family history and apparently there is seldom a time when all the older siblings are together - only problem is that he hasn’t mentioned it to his parents yet!



We discussed the trip to Spain that Colin will hopefully be going on next month. There are a lot of complications due to Covid and certificates required. This is Branston who is determined to wind up the other dogs.

