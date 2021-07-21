21st July 2021

1 year, 117 days since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020



Today was one of the hottest days of the year. In the morning Colin went to golf and in the afternoon I had the family photo shoot booked for the hottest part of the day at 3.30pm!



I was a little nervous as this shoot was organised by someone who will not be present and the person I am seeing did not sound too friendly on the phone. Colin drove me around even though it would only be a 15 minute walk so that I would not get too hot before I started. In the event I should not have worried at all. They were a lovely family and I was plied with Pimms (which I refused). It was scorching and I was concerned as some of the group were quite elderly. I did my best to keep them in the shade and afterwards was given a tour of the art studio and given some postcards of Adrian’s original artwork based on old coins - very interesting.



It took me just over half an hour and I was literally dripping by the time I had finished. I walked home through Udney Hall Gardens, popping into Sainsburys but most of the shelves were bare. This is something that is happening more and more across all shops due to a lack of HGV drivers and the first highly visible effects of Brexit hitting the country.

