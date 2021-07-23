Previous
23rd July 2021
23rd July 2021

1 year, 119 days since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020

I braved the heat and enjoyed the air con as I drove over to Steph’s house for a hair trim this morning. It’s always nice to catch up with news. On the way back I detoured via Tescos for supplies and had a good long chat and catch up with Mum in the afternoon. I also bit the bullet and went ahead and ordered 2,000 Christmas and greeting cards from my usual printer. This will ensure I have plenty of work to keep me busy during Coin’s trip to Spain if he does in fact actually get there.

Despite the heat, there was a strong breeze this evening and so this is the walnut tree again with a slow exposure showing the leaf movement.
Emma Durnford

