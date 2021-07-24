24th July 2021

1 year, 120 days since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020



Today Hester decided to tackle the Lakeland 50 which is basically running just over 50 miles from Pooley Bridge all the way to Ambleside. She has had quite a few knee and muscle problems so she was not that confident that she would be able to manage it. She had given us all a link so we could track her progress and I realised that there were also live web cams at each of the main check points. With careful following I actually managed to see her arrive live at the first check point which was amazing. To cut a long story short, despite the heat and worries about her injured knees, she managed to complete the run and come third in her class which is amazing. She looked pretty rough based on the photo that Brian sent us of her with e finish medal!



This is a bit of a cheat as it is a still from the web-cam but technically I made the grab!!

