29th July 2021

1 year, 125 days since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020



I woke this morning and very quickly developed a really bad back but I have no idea why, I hope it loosens up soon. We went back to Richmond today after my very fast turn around of cards for Richmond.



In the afternoon I prepared for my big meeting tomorrow with Jen when I will be discussing my future or rather the future of my cards in various branches of Waterstones. Afterwards I had a number of work and photo club emails to send out. This is simply a photograph of the sky which after another day of rain shows the time between when the sky was blue!

