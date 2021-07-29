Previous
Next
29th July 2021 by emmadurnford
206 / 365

29th July 2021

1 year, 125 days since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020

I woke this morning and very quickly developed a really bad back but I have no idea why, I hope it loosens up soon. We went back to Richmond today after my very fast turn around of cards for Richmond.

In the afternoon I prepared for my big meeting tomorrow with Jen when I will be discussing my future or rather the future of my cards in various branches of Waterstones. Afterwards I had a number of work and photo club emails to send out. This is simply a photograph of the sky which after another day of rain shows the time between when the sky was blue!
29th July 2021 29th Jul 21

Emma Durnford

ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my ninth year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for pretty much every day minus a...
59% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise