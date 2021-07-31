Previous
Next
31st July 2021 by emmadurnford
207 / 365

31st July 2021

1 year, 127 days since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020

After yesterdays full on meeting, I wanted some light relief so we walked to The Anglers where they were hosting a small version of a farmers market. It was not as good as the Twickenham one or the old Teddington one when it first started but I bought a large chocolate croissant just to be charitable to the event. We got back in time to watch Simon Calder at 12.00 which was useful as Colin is hoping to head off to Spain next Tuesday as some ungodly hour and I’m doing the taxi run! On our way to the Anglers I spotted this stunning agapanthus, one of my favourite flowers.

In the afternoon I spent time studying Lorraine’s complex spreadsheet to try and ascertain the cups we need to present on the 13th along with their location at present.
31st July 2021 31st Jul 21

Emma Durnford

ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my ninth year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for pretty much every day minus a...
59% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise