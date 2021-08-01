1st August 2021

1 year, 128 days since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020



Colin was finishing his packing for his trip to Spain on Tuesday. We chatted about our planned trip to Portugal that we put together during one of the past lockdowns. We might want to go ahead with a booking but we want to wait until Colin has actually travelled to see how it all works. I am disappointed about Spain but as it is such a long trip and the car hire is so expensive, we are toying with the idea of actually driving our own car through France to Spain. As the car hire is around £800 and flights will be at least £200, it cannot cost that much for accommodation and fuel so it seems a good idea.



I also helped sort out Colin’s Spanish app that he needs to complete to get a QR code to actually enter Spain. This is a grey sky after yet more rain which Colin will be leaving on Tuesday!

