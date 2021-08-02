2nd August 2021

1 year, 129 days since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020



This is Colin’s holiday ‘eve’ so we spent the morning trying to get the BA app to accept his NHS vaccination certificate. We had almost lost hope when all of a sudden it seemed to clear itself and he was able to check in and print out his boarding pass. We have also had problems getting travel insurance as our usual company has been waiting for the underwriters to produce new terms and conditions. In the end we went with ‘Staysure’ which we have used in the past. It seems very comprehensive and has specific Covid cover so we decided to go for annual insurance for the two of us which included an additional three months for free. The value was getting better and better and I even made another £20 back when buying via Quidco - result!



I even squeezed in a haircut for Colin in the morning - I’m getting better, no bald patches and a rather good graded trim I thought.



I organised to collect some of the cups to be awarded at our dinner next week from Andrew tomorrow evening and I learned that my good friend Fred has caught Covid. This is very worrying as he is quite elderly, has been double jabbed and has been very careful. He has no idea where he caught it. I am so sorry and hope that his wife Gill does not catch it as well.



Unfortunately I was so busy helping Colin that I totally forgot to take a photo for today!

