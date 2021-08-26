Previous
Next
26th August 2021 by emmadurnford
232 / 365

26th August 2021


1 year, 152 days since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020

We took it slowly today. I had to catch up with a few work emails and also did the washing. Later into the morning Mum and I trawled the charity shops in Teddington. I did actually get a BBQ book for Colin, almost brand new and only £2.80. This is a large cock in Teddington! It suddenly appeared where a lovely cherry tree used to be.

In the afternoon I took Mum and Ian to explore Hamlands and look for butterflies and flowers. We walked to Ham House but sadly it was just closing so no National Trust cake on this occasion.

This evening it was a side of salmon with prawns but no lemon sauce as Colin had miscalculated the time. We finished with my sticky toffee pudding and double the sticky sauce.
26th August 2021 26th Aug 21

Emma Durnford

ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my ninth year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for pretty much every day minus a...
67% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise