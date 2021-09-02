2nd September 2021

1 year, 158 days since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020



Today I made up both batches of cards for Teddington and Richmond. Quite exciting as the Teddington cards will be the first time I have invoiced Waterstones for months.



In the afternoon I had to take yet another Lateral Flow Test, this time in preparation for my photo clubs first actual meeting since over a year and a half using Zoom. It was quite daunting but all the Committee (including myself) got there an hour before the meeting was duets start. We followed the rules of spacing out the seats and wearing our masks.



The lecturer turned up and accepted my offer of a cup of coffee which I am providing using our two ‘Sho’ flasks rather than getting the tea and coffee stuff out of the cupboard. At the interval he and I were the only people to have a hot drink! The lecture was not that riveting but it was really good to be back in person and it felt safe with all the windows open - if not a little drafty.



