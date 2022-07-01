1st July

2 years and 95 days since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020.



The day has come - after rather rashly agreeing to take part in a ‘Golfer/non golfer’ game at Fulwell Golf Club. It has to be pointed out that I agreed whilst at high altitude and suffering from a cold so I may have been mentally impaired at the time!



I had a lot of practice before hand… well about twenty minutes on Wednesday and a further twenty minutes about half an hour before teeing off! Luckily we were only playing nine holes as opposed to the full eighteen and the other three couples playing with us were great company. I don’t feel I let myself down too badly and on the first two holes I was accused of being a bandit which basically means I was rather good. I put that right on the 8th by having to putt in in with four shots.



There was a BBQ afterwards and although we did not win between us, I felt that I had not let us down which was good and it was actually rather fun.

