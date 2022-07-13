13th July 2022

2 years and 107 days since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020.



Hooray, Mum and Ian arrived in good time this afternoon. Earlier in the day I made a quiche from scratch to a new recipe - roasted tomatoes, basil and parmesan and a large bowl of new potatoes. We had the summer pudding for dessert afterwards. I also vacuumed and cleaned around.



It was brilliant to see her and she looks really good. We talked and talked.



It is getting hotter and hotter and I am worried that Mum and Ian are not used to the heat but not much I can do.



This evening it was the biggest super moon of the year called a Buck Moon but it was not until we had gone to bed that it finally rose above the walnut tree nice the rather dodgy iPhone photo as I hung out of the Velux window in the bedroom!

