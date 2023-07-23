23rd July 2023

I popped out this morning for some lunch and flowers for Janice. Everything has gone up in price but I found some lovely agapanthus - my favourite anyway - so got those.



We set off just after lunch as we needed to been Raynes Park by 3.30pm. We arrived a few minutes after Geoff and Margi and enjoyed a lovely if a little formal afternoon with tea. Janice made a lovely spread presented on a three tier cake stand. There were miniature fresh baked scones on the bottom. little warm sausage rolls on the middle layer and strawberries dipped in chocolate on the top - delicious. All washed down by cups of tea and then finished up with a slice of lemon cake which spite being very slightly overdone, tasted good.



It was sad not to have Gerry there as he really enjoyed it when we came as Janice bakes which she didn’t normally do just for the two of them! We admired the grand and house afterwards and left around half past five and the journey was easier than coming as less traffic.

