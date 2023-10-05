5th October 2023

I was just working on the computer today so nothing much exciting. I took this as a grab shot to show Mum who has also grown a little oak tree from he acorn I gave her for Christmas - ours is the biggest!



Later on it was the usual Thursday rush to get dinner cooked in good time as I was on the registration desk for the nights photo club. It was a good night although marred at the end as Hester texted to say that both she and Brian have now been confirmed as having Covid and she is feeling very rough. The current variant seems quite bad.

