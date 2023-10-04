Previous
Next
4th October 2023 by emmadurnford
277 / 365

4th October 2023

Our honeysuckle is still flowering despite us being well into October now and it smells amazing.

Our friend John came over this evening and I cooked a spaghetti Bolognese followed by Colin’s favourite lemon flan which he was hoping John would not like but then they both had two slices! John has come back recently from America on a Great Rail journey and we managed to rig up his iPad to the television and he had some interesting photos although for some reason I was feeling pretty tired so I was trying hard not to drop off!
4th October 2023 4th Oct 23

Emma Durnford

ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my eleventh year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for pretty much every day minus a few...
77% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise