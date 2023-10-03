3rd October 2023

I have a family photo shoot booked fo this coming Sunday. It’s with a voucher that I sold for last Christmas but I needed to suss out the Woodland Garden at Bushy Park as it’s been quite while since I photographed there. It was a lovely afternoon but the park keepers have been working to remove the non native trees and bushes and it has lost the hidden feeling it once had. A number of my locations have been destroyed with the removal of tree stumps and seats. I was able to ID some new locations and a number of suitable locations and at the moment the weather is set fair for Sunday.

