12th october 2023

Today I had to lug the Christmas cards to the Landmark centre so I am beginning the start of finally freeing up the sofa in the spare room. I also made u the card over to deliver to Richmond tomorrow.



It was photo club this evening and a paying night so I was ready with the SumUp to take fees whilst our Treasurer sat next to me moaning that cash was actually preferable. The excellent wildlife photographer Andy Skillen returned to talk to our club. His presentation was very slick with lots of videos and despite over-running it was excellent. The is Andy’s massive long lens that he uses whilst on location.

