11th october 2023

Sarah and I had planned to see an exhibition today and Sarah had spotted the BBC Earth Exhibition over in West Brompton. Unusually the trains were actually on time today and we arrived a bit early. We had no idea what it would be like but it was brilliant. Basically it comprised of a number of large rooms with screens at different angles with different videos being played with a special recorded voice over by David Attenborough. There were huge beanbags to lie on which we did for nearly an hour!



We were there for nearly two hours and finished up by taking some selfies using a great green screen and Sarah bought me a brilliant canvas bag with a massive hamster photo on it. We enjoyed lunch afterwards in a little cafe nearby before heading off home on the train.



Good news to end the day with was an email from Orleans House confirming that I have been allocated a stand at the Christmas shopping weekend - I had been keeping my fingers crossed!

