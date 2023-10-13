13th October 2023

Friday the 13th!



This morning I delivered the restock of cards to Richmond… all good so far. Then the day rapidly went downhill as I turned into the wrong road as a short cut back home.



The road is very narrow with few passing spaces. A white van pulled out without looking and drove straight towards me. I saw two dropped kerbs to the left and slew the car in but unfortunately I had not seen - obscured by another car - a raised kerb which I drove straight into. There was a grinding noise and I knew I had ruined the alloy on the low profile tyre. The van was still coming my way and I had to reverse and then go forward again. To cut a long and stressful story short, I had taken a chunk out of the tyre and badly scraped the alloy. The shrieking from the seat next to me did not help.



The helpful chap in Apollo garage did suggest a solution of refurbing the alloy at £200-300 but replacing would cost over a thousand!! What an expensive prang not all my fault,

