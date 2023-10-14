Previous
14th October 2023
14th October 2023

I spent most of the putting together the invoices for Waterstones Christmas cards which always take quite some time.

This is not the most exciting image but shows that stock levels in shops are still not back to normal despite the hyper-markets abroad being incredibly well stocked and with far more variety.
Emma Durnford

