Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
287 / 365
14th October 2023
I spent most of the putting together the invoices for Waterstones Christmas cards which always take quite some time.
This is not the most exciting image but shows that stock levels in shops are still not back to normal despite the hyper-markets abroad being incredibly well stocked and with far more variety.
14th October 2023
14th Oct 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Emma Durnford
ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my eleventh year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for pretty much every day minus a few...
3957
photos
19
followers
16
following
83% complete
View this month »
298
299
300
301
302
303
304
305
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
2023 - 365 Project
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
14th October 2023 11:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
no
,
eggs
,
m&s
,
teddington
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close