Photo 2446
Reston, Manitoba
Another grain elevator. It is my desire - dream as you may call it - to photograph all the old grain elevators in Canada.
This is just another one.
13th May 2024
13th May 24
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
Tags
grain elevator
,
manitoba
,
reston
