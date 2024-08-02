Previous
52 Week Challenge - Bokeh by farmreporter
Photo 2473

52 Week Challenge - Bokeh

Heritage Park in Calgary has a display of antique cars, signs, and gas pumps called 'Gasoline Alley'.
Not a ton of the very first cars had hood ornaments - they were more functional than pretty. But this one did.
2nd August 2024

Wendy

ace
@farmreporter
