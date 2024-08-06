Sign up
Photo 2478
Abstract Landscape
My Get Pushed challenge from Laura
@la_photographic
was abstract landscape. This is a tough one!! I could have made this one more abstract but I like the hint of reality here.
6th August 2024
6th Aug 24
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
3724
photos
122
followers
94
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Life SOOC
Taken
7th August 2024 11:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
trees
,
landscape
,
abstract
,
hills
,
landscape-70
,
get-pushed-627
Wendy
ace
@la_photographic
Thank you for the very unique challenge, Laura!
It was fun finding abstract landscapes to photograph!
August 9th, 2024
